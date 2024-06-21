DBKL aims for 100 % increase in green spaces by 2040 - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), through the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (PSKL2040), aims for 100 per cent enhancement in the conservation of existing forests and recreational areas across Kuala Lumpur by 2040.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa announced DBKL’s aim to achieve a ratio of 20 square metres of green space per resident, aligning with best practices set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a Facebook post tonight.

“In efforts to optimise urban development planning in Kuala Lumpur, I have directed DBKL to ensure all land use planning is executed meticulously, sustainably and competitively to leverage existing open spaces and public recreational facilities, which constitute 9.16 per cent of the city’s total land use,“ she said.

She noted that the provision of Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Implementation Guidelines is among DBKL’s commitments to ensure future developments are well-planned, effective and positively impact the social well-being and welfare of urban residents.

She had earlier chaired a special three-day One Stop Centre Committee (OSC) meeting, which ended today, with the aim of ensuring balanced development in Kuala Lumpur, particularly in the conservation and expansion of open spaces, adequate infrastructure provision and development based on the needs of city residents.

In a separate development, DBKL issued a statement outlining several steps identified regarding the relocation of temple structures and several buildings of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (T) Ladang Kinrara following upgrading works at Jalan Mas, Petaling district.

These measures, identified during a meeting chaired by Dr Zaliha on June 7, include proposals to reposition affected school buildings, which will require referral to the Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTG), Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and the Education Ministry.

“In addition, Selangor PTG and MBSJ are tasked with coordinating issues related to the ownership of Lot 65973 (a scrap metal workshop) and identifying the suitability of land area and use for the relocation of parts of the affected school structures.

“DBKL is also required to refer the issue of the location of the Hindu Temple on Jalan Kinrara to the Non-Islamic Houses of Worship Committee (RIBI), Federal Territories Department, with the presence of Batu MP P Prabakaran, to obtain decisions and direction,“ DBKL said.

DBKL further noted in the same statement that on Sept 27, 2021, approval for the amendment of the Development Order was granted to Fajarbaru Land Sdn Bhd for the development proposal of Residensi Wilayah Apartments (1,604 units) on Lot 101895, Jalan Mas, Petaling sub-district, Kuala Lumpur.

Based on the Traffic Impact Assessment report submitted by the consultants for the development, there is a proposal to upgrade Jalan Mas to four lanes due to the expected increase in traffic volume on this route once the Residensi Wilayah Apartments development is fully completed.

As a result, the upgrading proposal for Jalan Mas involves the demolition of several structures built on road reserves.