PETALING JAYA: Four processing premises located in Kuala Lumpur were recently raided by the authorities today due to violating food handling regulations and dirty surroundings.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) utilising its Health and Environment department, Enforcement department and Licensing and Business Development department raided the four premises involving two chicken slaughterhouses and two beansprout processing premises located at the Pasar Borong complex, Pusat Bandar Utara.

In a Facebook post by DBKL, it was revealed that three premises were ordered to shut down immediately under the Food Act 1983 while remaining premise license is to be revoked.

During the raid, the authorities found the premises maintained in a filthy condition with remnants of chicken feathers and chicken blood dumped in a public drain.

“Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) found a nearby plant filled with chicken feathers and chicken fat,” the post added.

Not only that, the workers do not have their typhoid shots and were not wearing clean attire suited for handling raw food items.

Meanwhile, the bean sprouts processing premises were kept in a dirty condition, with the sprouts left exposed in containers - making it easy for rats to access the raw food items.

“The workers have picked up the beansprouts from the ground for repackaging,” DBKL said.

A total of 16 compound fines have been issued under the provisions of the Federal Territory (WPKL) Food Establishment Licensing Act 2016, Federal Territory (WPKL) Trade, Business and Industry Licensing Act 2016, and the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

