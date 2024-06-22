31 eateries in Perak ordered to close as of May - Exco

IPOH: A total of 31 eateries across Perak have been ordered to close immediately for violating Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, following integrated operations conducted by the state health department between January and May this year.

The State Human Resources, Health, National Integration, and Indian Community Affairs Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that 1,330 notices worth RM244,176 have been issued to food stall owners and operators for various offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

During this period, 5,443 food premises were inspected, and various offences were discovered such as failure to comply with general duties of premises owners, cleanliness standards, hygiene of food handlers, and non-compliance with attire regulations such as aprons and head coverings.

“Meanwhile, under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, a total of 3,809 notices were issued, with a compound value of RM930,650, with 1,730 of these notices related to Regulation 11(1)(d) for smoking at eateries,” he said during a press conference last night.

Earlier, he participated in operations known as ‘Operasi Perak Bersih dan Sihat’ and ‘Operasi Premis Makanan Bersih’ in Ipoh, which were also conducted simultaneously across the state.

Sivanesan also emphasised the importance for food operators to prioritise hygiene and food safety when preparing meals for customers, particularly in establishments operating 24 hours.