Death penalty for Lahad Datu intruders just and fitting - Azalina

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court’s decision to uphold the death sentence for seven Filipino nationals is seen as just, given the cruelty and violence they inflicted upon Malaysia’s security forces, who perished during the 2013 Lahad Datu incursion in Kampung Tandou, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the ruling was also a positive step for the country.

“These individuals are considered traitors by Malaysia, and their actions led to numerous incidents where our personnel became victims.

“To me, what they were demanding was part of a terrorist movement. Their demands were unfounded, especially after Sabah became part of Malaysia,” she told the media after attending a special screening of the film ‘Takluk: Lahad Datu’ with members of the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) here today.

The Federal Court today upheld the death sentences for seven individuals, including the nephew of self-proclaimed Sultan of Sulu, Jamalul Kiram, for waging war against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the Lahad Datu incursion 11 years ago.

The seven individuals are Datu Amirbahar Hushin Kiram, 60, the nephew of Jamalul Kiram; Atik Hussin Abu Bakar, 52; Basad H. Manuel, 49; Virgilio Nemar Patulada, 59; Al Wazir Osman, 68; Tani Lahad Dahi, 70; and Julham Rashid, 75.

Nine Malaysian security personnel perished as national heroes during the armed incursion, which took place between Feb 12 and April 10, 2013.

On July 26, 2016, the Kota Kinabalu High Court sentenced all the men to life imprisonment after they were found guilty under Section 121 of the Penal Code.

However, on June 8, 2017, the Court of Appeal imposed the death penalty after allowing the prosecution’s appeal.

When asked about the progress of investigations into local collaborators and ‘traitors’ who supported the Sulu group’s claims over Sabah, Azalina declined to comment further until the French Supreme Court ruling on the Sulu claim was delivered next month.

“We will conclude the international court (Supreme Court) first. God willing, after all of this is resolved, we will make a statement,” she said.

On June 24, Azalina reported that the government was identifying the masterminds and ‘traitors’ among Malaysians who aided and supported the Sulu group in making claims over Sabah.

This move followed information revealing that these individuals acted as instigators and informants for the group.