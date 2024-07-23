PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating the loss of over RM2 million from savings accounts involving a local bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

Bukit Aman’s commercial crime investigation department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf told Kosmo that authorities are trying to trace the bank account owner and where the stolen money was deposited.

“Although the main suspect, who was a staff of the bank, has passed away, the investigation will continue.

“We need to examine how the banking system was breached and ensure this case is thoroughly investigated,” he was quoted as saying.

On July 12, he reportedly said the investigation was focused on the loss of over RM2 million from two fixed accounts at a bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

The issue was discovered by the account owners when they attempted to withdraw funds and found their accounts had been closed and the money withdrawn.

An internal bank investigation revealed that one of their employees had made the withdrawals.

However, the employee was found dead on July 5.

In a separate case, Ramli said the police discovered a fraud involving phishing techniques through a social media advertisement on Facebook called ‘Eco Recycling’.

Victims, who wanted to sell used goods, were required to register on the ‘Home Solution’ app and pay a RM10 deposit to book a collection slot.

“The victims were then directed to a fake banking website for payment. After entering their username and password, the website became inaccessible,” he said.

Victims only realised they had been scammed when they noticed their money had been transferred to another account without their knowledge.

As of May, Ramli confirmed nine police reports have been received, as victims suffer a total loss of RM243,693.