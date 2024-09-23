Decision to revive UPSR, PT3 must be made holistically - Fadhlina

PUTRAJAYA: The decision to revive the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations must be made holistically and not based on just a single aspect, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that for now the Ministry of Education (MOE) stands by its decision to abolish the two examinations.

“Our children are not lab rats. We need a resolution and we have made a reaffirmation to strengthen classroom-based assessment (PBD) and training for teachers to ensure that nothing will affect their (students’) progress,” she told reporters after the MOE’s monthly assembly here today.

She said this in response to calls from certain quarters urging the MOE to revive UPSR and PT3, which were abolished in 2022, claiming that their absence has partly contributed to students dropping out and not sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

According to Fadhlina, the MOE is currently focusing on the new approach for the 2027 school curriculum and is in the midst of drafting a new education development plan to guide the country’s education for the next 10 years, starting in 2026.

Meanwhile, the MOE, in a statement today said it has proactively implemented various initiatives to address the issue of students failing to sit for the SPM examination, attributing this problem to three main factors, namely school dropout, expulsion, and opting to work.

“Although the number of absent candidates for SPM was successfully decreased to 10,160 in 2023 from 14,858 the previous year (a reduction of 1.2 per cent), the MOE remains committed to intensifying its efforts to address the issue,” it said.

To enhance attendance in the SPM examination and foster students’ personality and identity, the ministry has implemented the Jom Ke Sekolah and Remaja Unggul Aspirasi Negara programmes, as well as collaborated with Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia.

Other interventions that have been implemented include the Gempur Kehadiran SPM initiative, PBS Psychometrics, the Healthy Mind Programme, the jejak SPM Programme, Intervention Strengthening Workshops, guidance and counseling teacher (GBK) empowerment, and the Education and Career Carnival.

The MOE has recently collaborated with the Ministry of Finance and strategic partner Yayasan Hasanah to implement an intervention programme focused on tackling dropout rates among Form Four and Five students.

The collaboration includes organising additional classes for subjects like Bahasa Melayu, History, and Mathematics, as well as a programme to boost students’ self-confidence and provide guidance on post-SPM pathways.