Decontrolled vehicles in Cameron Highlands get three-year extension on LKM fee reduction

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Decontrolled vehicles in Cameron Highlands will receive a three-year extension of the 90 per cent reduction on motor vehicle licence (LKM) fee rates for three years, effective from Oct 28 this year to Oct 27, 2027.

The initiative, in place since 1987, aims to ensure the economic survival of commercial agro-enterprises in Cameron Highlands.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the extension was a proactive move by the MADANI government to support 1,058 decontrolled vehicles in Cameron Highlands, used for transporting agricultural produce and goods from farms to collection centres.

He said that the decision to extend the initiative was prompted by a request from the Cameron Highlands Vegetable Transport Vehicle Owners’ Association to the Transport Ministry, following discussions and meetings between government representatives and farm operators in the district.

“This government’s effort also seeks to help vegetable truck operators in Cameron Highlands replace their old four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles, thus alleviating the financial burden on association members,” he told reporters after inspecting a special operation codenamed ‘Op Pemandu Warga Asing’ here today.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said that 31 vehicles operated by foreigners were seized during the two-day operation, which began yesterday, due to various traffic offences.

He said that the seizure involved 13 commercial vehicles, 11 4WDs, three motorcycles, one car, and three vehicles of other types.

According to him, a total of 204 vehicles were inspected during the operation, which involved 41 personnel from Pahang JPJ and 16 staff members of the Immigration Department.

“During the operation, a total of 138 summonses were issued, 46 of which were for foreign drivers and 29 for local drivers. The most common offences detected were driving without a valid licence, not having a vocational licence, expired LKM, and misuse of LKM.

“JPJ also took action against 63 vehicle owners for allowing foreigners to drive without a valid licence,” he said.

Aedy Fadly said the operation was conducted in response to complaints from various parties, particularly local residents, about the increasing number of foreigners driving without valid documents in the district.