Malaysia commends AHA centre’s prompt response to Myanmar earthquake

JAKARTA: Malaysia, as the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, has commended the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) for its prompt response in managing the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Myanmar late last month.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia also welcomes the activation of the response mechanism under the Standard Operating Procedures for Regional Standby Arrangements and Coordination of Joint Disaster Relief and Emergency Response Operations (SASOP), which facilitates the deployment of regional assets and humanitarian support.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Committee, said the prompt and effective coordination clearly demonstrates the AHA Centre’s vital role in ASEAN’s collective disaster response framework.

“The regional solidarity shown by all ASEAN member states through the deployment of search and rescue teams, humanitarian aid, and essential supplies clearly reflects the strong ASEAN spirit,” he said.

He was speaking during his visit to the headquarters of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the AHA Centre here on Monday.

According to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council, the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 claimed 3,726 lives, injured 5,105 people, and left 129 still unaccounted for as of April 18.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring countries including Thailand.

Ahmad Zahid further emphasised the importance of upholding the “One ASEAN, One Response” principle, saying it must go beyond rhetoric and be reflected in joint actions by ASEAN nations during times of disaster.

Commenting on the visit, Ahmad Zahid expressed admiration for BNPB’s preparedness, stating that Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) could learn much from its Indonesian counterpart in coordinating emergency response operations.

“While Malaysia has only one Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to respond to all types of disasters, BNPB has SMART teams specialised in various areas such as fires, floods, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and maritime accidents,” he noted.

Ahmad Zahid is currently on a three-day official visit to Indonesia, which concludes tomorrow.