TEMERLOH: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah’s Kembara 1.0 Programme which started its journey today received a rousing welcome from the people in Maran and Temerloh districts.

On the first day of the programme, Al-Sultan Abdullah together with Tunku Azizah and his son, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah toured several locations in the two districts while interacting with the people who seemed happy to see the royal family up close.

Various events to enliven the programme were also held, including gifts to asnaf, people’s feasts, folk sports and carnival of patin cuisine.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he was very moved by the response given by the people because they were willing to wait for him and his entourage despite facing uncertain weather.

“Alhamdulillah, the response was so good and I am grateful to all those who were willing to wait even in hot weather or rain... I praise their spirit of waiting,“ he said when met by reporters at Dataran Temerloh here today.

The Sultan of Pahang said apart from supporting the people, the main objective of the programme to explore the four districts namely Maran, Temerloh, Bera and Pekan was to go through a road that he had never travelled before.

“I want to see areas that I have never reached, for example the path by the river all that... I also want to see the condition of the road there whether it is good or not,“ he said.

The Pahang 1.0 trek involving 428 kilometers (km) of total travel distance will head to the Bera area tomorrow before ending in Pekan on Wednesday.

In the meantime, His Majesty also advised the patin fish farmers in Temerloh to take care of the quality of their livestock to attract many tourists to the district which is popular for the ikan patin cuisine.