Delivery man jailed five years for assaulting wife

KUALA LUMPUR: A delivery man was today sentenced to five years in jail by the Sessions Court here for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to his pregnant wife.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah, when handing down the sentence on Che Nohhud Afnan Che Omar, 33, ordered him to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Aug 21.

The man pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means to his wife, Nur Atiyah Mohd Ali, 34, by hitting her with a broomstick, slapping and kicking her in a house in Jalan Jerejak, Taman Setapak, Wangsa Maju here at 8 pm, last Aug 19.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which provides a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or with any two of the punishments, and read together with Section 326A of the same law, which provides for a prison sentence of up to twice the maximum period or a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the woman was beaten, kicked and punched by her husband after she refused to comply with his request to hand over their child’s necklace and borrow RM500 from her parents.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution.