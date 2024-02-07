Despatch rider jailed for concealing RM100,000 belonging to eldery woman

KUALA LUMPUR: A despatch rider was sentenced to four months imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to a charge of dishonestly helping to conceal RM100,000 belonging to an elderly woman two months ago.

Judge Azrul Darus handed down the sentence on Cheng Yen Bee, 39.

The woman was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was yesterday.

She was charged with concealing RM100,000 belonging to Gurdev Kaur, 74, by depositing the money into a bank account registered in her name.

The offence was committed at a premises in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, ickfields here between April 30 and May 1, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Earlier during mitigation, Cheng, unrepresented, said has five children and a husband, who is a person with disabilities (PwD), to support.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman appeared for the prosecution.