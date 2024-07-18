Dewan Rakyat adjourns after 15-day sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament was adjourned today after a 15-day sitting, during which 27 bills were passed.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the meeting, which began on June 24, also approved the motion on the 2021 and 2022 SUHAKAM Annual Report and Financial Statement, with 49 Members of Parliament (MPs) debating and 17 ministers and deputy ministers replying.

“The House also approved the motion on the Auditor-General’s Report, which saw 53 MPs debating and 14 ministers and deputy ministers replying.

“The Second Meeting also received five briefings from ministers, three in the Dewan Rakyat and two in the Special Chamber,” he said in his adjournment speech in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said the briefing sessions by ministers in the Special Chamber were well received by members of the government and the opposition, especially the one on the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) issue given by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, which was attended by about 25 MPs.

Johari noted that for the first time, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin gave a briefing on PAC statements.

“I would also like to remind the Honourable Members to go for health check-ups before or on Monday, Nov 11, as I announced yesterday,” he said.

Before ending his speech, Johari extended his congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim on the occasion of his installation as the 17th King of Malaysia this Saturday.

“My deputies (Deputy Speakers) and I would like to thank all MPs for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of proceedings in the House throughout this sitting,” he added.

According to Parliament’s calendar published on its website, the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will be held from Oct 14 to Dec 12.