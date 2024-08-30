Diesel misappropriation case suspect freed on MACC bail

SIBU: A male suspect linked to a subsidised diesel misappropriation syndicate has been freed on Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail here today after his four-day remand period ended today, while his sister was freed on MACC bail on Tuesday.

The man, 40, and his sister, 39, had been remanded since Monday to facilitate investigations into a subsidised diesel misappropriation and bribery case, and were arrested during a raid on a diesel storage depot in Sungai Bidut here on Aug 25.

The syndicate is believed to have been operating since 2012 and has raked in RM400 million in profit and has allegedly bribed enforcement officials to protect its operation.

The MACC seized RM3.7 million in cash, two barges and about 1.6 million litres of diesel during the raid, and an enforcement agency director and enforcement assistant were subsequently arrested and released on MACC bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 16(b)(B) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, Section 471 of the Penal Code and the Control of Supplies Act 1961.