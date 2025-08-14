DO you think a RM5,000 salary is sufficient enough for living in a big city?

A Malaysian man recently shared how a seemingly comfortable salary of RM5,000 can quickly vanish in a big city.

The post by user @taqidin_sukri began with a blunt reality check: “Many think a RM5,000 salary is comfortable... but after calculating all living costs in a major city, sometimes the net balance is less than RM500 a month. Want me to show the breakdown?”

He went on to detail the monthly expenses:

1. Rent for a house/apartment — RM1,800

2. Car instalment + fuel + toll — RM1,200

3. Food & groceries — RM1,000

4. Utilities & phone bill — RM300

5. Other necessities + debt commitments — RM1,000



“That’s already RM5,300,” he noted. “And that doesn’t even include emergencies, savings, or holidays. That’s why many who ‘look comfortable’ are actually struggling to survive.”

While many netizens agreed with him, others argued that lifestyle choices were the main factor.

@anas.knightart suggested, “What’s expensive is the lifestyle. Why rent a place for RM1.8k? You can rent in the outskirts for RM500–600. Live simply, use a motorbike to save on petrol.”

@odahloyah questioned, “Why rent at RM1.8k? Can’t you get a small apartment near your workplace at the same rate? That would save a lot on transport.”

In response, Taqidin explained that in major cities like Johor Bahru, even a small studio in Gelang Patah cost him RM1,200 a month, and finding affordable housing near work isn’t always realistic as prices skyrocket or units get snapped up quickly.

Others shared their own calculations:

@am_35gtr said, “If you live like the B40 group, RM5k is enough. My expenses leave me with RM1,000 in savings monthly.”

@aqimraf suggested keeping rent below RM1,500, driving a modest car, and using a cheaper phone plan to stretch the budget.