Trump stands firm ahead of Alaska summit with Putin

ANCHORAGE: US President Donald Trump declared he would not be intimidated by Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of their crucial summit in Alaska.

Trump emphasised that Ukraine would be involved in any decisions regarding its future during the talks.

Putin arrives in Alaska on Friday, marking his first visit to a Western nation since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin confirmed the two leaders would meet one-on-one, raising concerns among European allies over potential concessions.

“I am president, and he’s not going to mess around with me,“ Trump told reporters at the White House.

He predicted he would quickly gauge the success of the meeting within minutes of its start.

“If it’s a bad meeting, it’ll end very quickly,“ Trump said, adding that a positive outcome could bring peace soon.

Trump acknowledged past admiration for Putin but faced criticism for his handling of their 2018 Helsinki summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was excluded from the Alaska talks, which he condemned as rewarding Putin.

Trump suggested a possible follow-up three-way summit with Zelensky to finalise any agreements.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the need for security guarantees for Ukraine in any future deal.

Trump has previously supported Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.

Putin welcomed US diplomatic efforts, hinting at potential progress on nuclear arms control.

The talks will take place at Elmendorf Air Force Base, a key US military site near Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky secured pledges of support from British and German leaders amid escalating battlefield tensions.

Russia recently made significant territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, prompting evacuations in affected areas.

Ukraine retaliated with drone strikes on Russian targets, including an oil refinery in Volgograd.

Prisoner exchanges remain one of the few successful diplomatic outcomes since the war began.

Russia and Ukraine swapped 84 prisoners each in the latest exchange. - AFP