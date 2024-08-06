Diesel subsidy rationalisation: G’ovt to intensify efforts to enhance understanding

KLANG: The government will intensify efforts to provide better understanding to the public, especially farmers, on the rationalisation of diesel subsidies, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

He said the first thing to clarify is that applications for the targeted diesel subsidy is not limited to the ‘Budi Agri-Komoditi’ scheme alone.

“They need to be informed about the criteria and other schemes that can be applied for. For instance, if they or their company have vehicles for transporting goods, they can also apply for assistance through the Subsidised Diesel Regulation System Pilot Project 2.0 (SKDS 2.0) which covers 23 types of vehicles that are still priced at the current rates.

“... so there is no issue of their costs increasing and the need to raise prices because the prices will remain the same as now,” he told a press conference after a meet and greet and question and answer session with target groups at the Budi MADANI Agro-Komoditi Open Day here today.

Also present was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Meanwhile, he said Budi MADANI has received a total of 60,000 applications so far, of which 30,000 have been approved, covering individuals, farmers and small-scale commodity growers.

They will receive cash subsidy assistance through this initiative on Monday.

To assist farmers, the government is also discussing the targeting of subsidies for agricultural equipment that uses diesel, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that the ministry is open to receiving any complaints or suggestions from farmers regarding the implementation of these initiatives to ensure they are carried out effectively.