Disciplinary action taken against officer for failure to declare assets - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The disciplinary action taken against a police officer accused of assaulting a disabled e-hailing driver in May was due to his failure to declare his assets.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that the decision was made after an investigation by Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) and the necessary actions have been implemented.

“When an officer is detained for wrongdoing, such as drug-related offences, the relevant Investigation Department will conduct the investigation.

“JIPS will review issues such as failure to update the officer’s pocket book, polygamy, travelling abroad without permission and failure to declare assets, which violate the Standing Orders of the Inspector-General of Police.

“In this case, the officer was found to have failed to declare his assets, leading to the disciplinary action taken against him,” he told Bernama.

Regarding the case of the assault on the disabled e-hailing driver, Razarudin explained that they are still awaiting further instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code, and we are waiting for further instructions on whether to proceed with charges or to enhance the investigation,” he said.

Razarudin elaborated that if any officer is charged, they will face suspension from duty, and if convicted, possible penalties include suspension without pay.

On June 5, Razarudin reported that the investigation papers concerning the officer suspected of assaulting the e-hailing driver was referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office the previous day (June 4) for further action.

He noted that 12 individuals, including the victim, hotel staff and officials escorting dignitaries, were called to provide statements.

On May 28, a 46-year-old e-hailing driver filed a police report alleging that he was assaulted by a security officer for a VIP entourage in the lobby of a hotel in the capital city.