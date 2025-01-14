UK man fined RM700 for entering protected area at KLIA

SEPANG: A freelance writer from the United Kingdom was fined RM700 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for trespassing at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA T1)).

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan meted out the fine on Polak Kendon, 57, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with entering a protected area at Gate C level five of the KLIA T1 without a valid pass at 8.47 pm last Jan 10.

The charge, under Section 5(1) of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959, provides a maximum of two years imprisonment or a fine of RM1,000 or both if convicted.

During mitigation lawyer Muhammad Aidil Akmal Sharidan, representing Kendon, said his client came to Malaysia often and had no criminal record in the country.

“I believe what happened was due to a misunderstanding between my client and the enforcement authority at KLIA,” he said.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur ‘Ain Madihah Zulkifli.

Kendon paid the fine.