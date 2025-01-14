Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin rise to world number two

KUALA LUMPUR: Professional men’s shuttlers Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani continue to prove their dominance as Malaysia’s top pair by climbing one spot to second place in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings.

The pair amassed 85,916 points, surpassing their Chinese rivals Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, who dropped to third with 85,818 points.

Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen remain at the top with 95,003 points.

Badminton Association of Malaysia-backed men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik also improved their standing by climbing one spot to fifth in the world with 82,065 points.

Malaysian players also shone in the mixed doubles category, with Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie each moving up two spots to third (76,390 points) and fourth (75,070 points) in the rankings respectively.

However, professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia dropped two places to eighth in the world with 79,016 points. He has withdrawn from the recent Malaysia Open, ongoing Indian Open and coming Indonesia Masters due to a right ankle ligament injury sustained during the 2024 World Tour Finals.

In the women’s doubles, Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah slipped one spot to seventh in the world with 74,943 points. South Korea’s Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee lead the rankings with 101,216 points.