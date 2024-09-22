PETALING JAYA: A 33-year-old woman lost her life while diving near Tenggol Island, located 13 nautical miles from Kuala Dungun.

Harian Metro reported that the incident occurred yesterday at approximately 10:15 AM at the Timur Temple area.

Nur Atiqah Emelia Shubli, a secretary at a housing company residing in Batu 9, Cheras, was part of a group of 28 divers exploring the area. The diving group consisted of 17 women and 11 men.

When the group resurfaced, an instructor noticed her absence and initiated a search with another diver.

Nur Atiqah was discovered unconscious at the sea bottom, trapped on a rock and was later brought to the surface and given immediate respiratory assistance on the boat.

She was transported to Kuala Dungun jetty by boat and then transferred to an ambulance headed for Dungun Hospital.

Dungun District police chief, Superintendent Maizura Abdul Kadir, said she was pronounced dead en route and that was confirmed upon arrival at Dungun Hospital.

Her body has been sent to the Forensic Unit for an autopsy scheduled this morning to determine the cause of death.