DNS: MCMC holds engagement session to obtain input from stakeholders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) held an engagement session with technology companies, today, to address issues related to Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

MCMC, in a statement, said that the session aimed to clarify the DNS issue, and correct public misconceptions.

The commission also sought input from stakeholders, including experts, on alternative approaches to addressing online harms.

“The session covered topics such as DNS management, and MCMC’s efforts to combat harmful content through advocacy campaigns and collaboration with service providers,” the statement said.

Therefore, the commission will continue to hold engagement sessions with other stakeholders, from time to time, regarding the DNS issue.

Earlier, the engagement session was conducted by MCMC’s chief network security officer, Datuk Dr Mohamed Sulaiman Sultan Suhaibuddeen, and the commission’s chief legal counsel, LS. Leonard.

The session was also attended by MCMC’s Network and Information Security Management Division head, Syed Mokhsien Syed Mansor, and Cybersecurity Malaysia’s Responsive Technology and Services Division head, Mohd Zabri Adil Talib, as well as representatives from technology companies and the industry.