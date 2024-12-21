PETALING JAYA: A video of an incident involving vandalism and chaos at a LRT station in Kuala Lumpur have recently circulated online.

Prasarana, in a statement claimed that the group of young men are supporters of a football club.

According to the statement, the the incident took place at the Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT station on Friday (Dec 19) at around 12am.

Prasarana has since lodged a police report on the incident.

“The incident has involved damage on the station’s amenities together with the train’s door and window on the platform.

“No injuries have been reported during the incident,” said the statement.

The statement mentioned the auxiliary police’s efforts in diffusing the situation and swiftly removing the alleged supporters from the platform.

In the video, several young men were seen rushing toward the LRT coach and throwing objects in its direction.

At the end of the viral clip, one man was seen slamming a metal dustbin against the LRT coach door.