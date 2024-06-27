Do not attend rally planned this Saturday in Putrajaya - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have advised the public against participating in a rally planned to be held at the Public Car Park in front of Seri Perdana Complex, in Putrajaya, this Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said no permission has been granted by the owner of the proposed venue, Putrajaya Corporation, to hold the event as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act (Act 736).

He said strict action would be taken against any quarters that attended the event.

According to him, the police received a letter of notification from its organiser last June 14 to hold the rally, but no permission was given by the owner of the venue.

“The landowner (Putrajaya Corporation) does not allow the assembly there and we advise the organiser, known as Demi Negara, not to continue with the assembly,” he told a media conference at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters, here today.

Rusdi said the police had detected a viral video on the Tiktok application inviting the public to join the rally.

The police have received 85 reports regarding the issue and have opened an investigation paper under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998