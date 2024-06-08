Domestic economy and measures key to ringgit strength - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The strength of the domestic economy and the measures taken by the Ministry of Finance and its associated departments and agencies play a crucial role in efforts to bolster the ringgit, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that the domestic position and the current strength of the ringgit are highly encouraging despite a concerning global geopolitical situation.

“The numbers clearly show the ringgit’s impressive performance over the past 14 years,“ he said at the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly today.

On 2 August, the ringgit closed at 4.49 against the US dollar, marking a 1.6 per cent increase against the greenback and an upward trend for the tenth consecutive day – its best streak since 2010.

The ringgit’s strength against the greenback continues, boosted by the growing likelihood of US interest rate cuts.

As of 8 am today, the ringgit appreciated to 4.4200/4300 against the US dollar, up from 4.4240/4305 on Monday.