DOSH initiates probe into technician’s fall from 40-metre glass deck in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has launched an investigation into a technician’s fall from a metal safety barrier on a 40-metre high glass deck, on the slopes of Gunung Machinchang last Thursday.

This was confirmed by Langkawi Skywalk Sdn Bhd, the company operating the Eagle’s Nest Skywalk Langkawi tourist attraction, adding that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We want to emphasise that we have followed the safety standard operating procedures as outlined in all circumstances.

“As for the details of the investigation results, we leave that to the relevant authorities,” the company said in a statement today.

It clarified that the accident site was not an area open to the public and assured that the glass-floor area accessible to visitors remains safe and unaffected.

Langkawi Skywalk confirmed that the victim, Khairul Nizam Jaffar, 41, was an electrical technician employed by the company.

“We would like to emphasise that the company will not neglect the welfare of the victim and his family, and we will provide assistance through the appropriate channels,” it added.

