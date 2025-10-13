Denmark beat Greece 3-1 to stay top in World Cup qualifying group

DENMARK secured a 3-1 home victory over Greece to maintain their unbeaten World Cup qualification campaign and eliminate the visitors from contention.

The result keeps Denmark top of Group C with 10 points, level on points with Scotland but ahead on goal difference.

Both Denmark and Scotland have already secured at least a playoff place, while Greece in third place with three points can no longer progress.

Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand admitted his team did not produce their best performance despite the important win.

“The most important thing is the three points, and sometimes you don’t reach the top level,“ Hjulmand said.

Greece dominated possession in the early stages but conceded the opening goal following a defensive error in the 21st minute.

Greek midfielder Christos Zafeiris played a poor backpass that fell short, allowing Rasmus Hojlund to score with a simple tap-in.

Joachim Andersen doubled Denmark’s lead by heading in a Mikkel Damsgaard corner in the 40th minute.

Another Greek defensive mistake just one minute later enabled Damsgaard to score into an empty net with a first-time strike.

Denmark relaxed their intensity after halftime, allowing Greece to pull a goal back in the 63rd minute.

Christos Tzolis fired a powerful shot over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a counter-attack for Greece’s consolation goal.

This marked the first goal Denmark had conceded throughout their entire qualifying campaign.

Greece came close to scoring a second goal but were denied by some determined Danish defending.

Schmeichel made an excellent save to stop substitute Giannis Konstantelias before Andersen cleared another Greek effort off the goal line. – Reuters