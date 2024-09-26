DOSM becomes international reference for population census implementation

PORT DICKSON: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has established itself as a key reference centre for census data collection for 11 countries, including various international organisations, since 2017.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the countries include Uzbekistan, Qatar, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan and Nepal.

“Malaysia is among the leading Asian nations in managing census and population statistics, alongside Thailand and Indonesia.

“Besides this, foreign agencies have undertaken study visits to DOSM to closely observe census operations, including agricultural censuses being conducted in other countries,” he told reporters after visiting the Agricultural census operations at the Bukit Palong jetty here today.

He said following a meeting to strengthen cooperation with the Statistics Agency Under The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, DOSM was chosen as the destination for a study visit focusing on agricultural census operations.

Mohd Uzir said today’s study visit provided the Uzbekistan delegation with firsthand insight into DOSM’s census operations, while also reinforcing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Feb 26.

He said the delegation had the opportunity to explore the technical aspects and best practices employed by DOSM, especially as Uzbekistan prepares to conduct its agricultural census next year.

The last population census conducted in Uzbekistan took place in 1989, whereas Malaysia’s most recent census was held in 2020, he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said the 2024 Agricultural Census, now in its 82nd day since its launch on July 7, will conclude on Oct 10, and has achieved 91 per cent census coverage, with most states exceeding 80 per cent.

He said a total of 1.2 million agricultural holdings are included, comprising 1.1 million residential places (98.4 per cent ) and 19,753 organisations (1.6 per cent ) being surveyed, he said.

To date, DOSM has covered 91.9 per cent of the targeted areas, with 1,082,932 residential places (92 per cent ) and 17,430 organisations (88.2 per cent ) visited as of yesterday.