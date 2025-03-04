KUALA LUMPUR: The safety of a liveable home is a higher priority than legal action for residents in the aftermath (two days) of the gas pipeline fire on April 1, said deputy chairman of the Putra Harmoni Residents Association, Francis Koh.

He said currently residents who were less affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on Tuesday, see the way forward as wiring inspection and safety level checks in their homes since 9.30 am today.

“We hand over the investigation to the authorities first and we are managing the phased re-entry of residents after safety inspections.

“Legal action is premature, welfare issues of residents is more important first,” he said at the Incident Control Post (PKTK) set up at Subang Jaya today.

Meanwhile, Peter Lau, who is secretary of the Putra Harmoni Residents Association, said they have requested enforcement agencies to include the residents’ association in every meeting held.

“We need information to convey to the residents, as they currently lack information, which is why they are restless and anxious. I hope the authorities cooperate with the residents’ association because we have all the residents’ data, including their pets. We are also ready to assist any residents who face problems,“ he said.

Earlier, Bernama reported that the owners of 115 homes that were less affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya were allowed to enter their homes in phases starting today.

Petaling District Officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed reportedly said the first phase involved 41 homeowners on Jalan 1/3A, who were allowed in starting at 9.30 am for the purpose of inspecting the wiring (to prevent short-circuits) before electricity supply is restored.

As of yesterday, 364 victims from 74 families were evacuated in the fire and accommodated at two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), namely the Putra Heights Mosque and the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Camelia multipurpose hall.

The gas pipeline fire erupted on Tuesday morning at 8.10 am and extinguished at 3.45 pm by over 300 personnel in fire-fighting and rescue operations. Most of the evacuated residents were treated as out-patient for burns and heat inhalation (with over 60 hospitalised) with more than 230 houses (78 houses and 10 shophouses) affected.

Over 200 cars and motorcycles were also damaged in the landscape which resembles a war zone with rows of blackened houses surrounding a 30-foot deep crater where a towering column of fire erupted.