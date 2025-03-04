SUBANG JAYA: In the aftermath of the devastating gas pipe explosion in Putra Heights, here, Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) has deployed its mobile counselling unit to provide psychological support to affected victims.

The initiative, operating under the Women, Family, and Community Development Ministry, offers on-site counselling services to help victims cope with emotional distress.

YKN senior director Hartini Abdul Rahim said the mobile unit was stationed at the relief centre the morning after the explosion.

“Our mobile truck arrived yesterday morning to provide immediate support. This service is crucial, as psychological intervention is often overlooked in disaster situations,” she said.

More than 400 people were affected by the incident, many of whom are still processing the shock.

Hartini noted that while the initial priority for victims was securing food, shelter, and safety, psychological needs began emerging by nightfall.

“In the first few hours, they were focused on stabilising their living conditions. But as the day went on, stress levels rose. Some began experiencing high blood pressure due to the emotional strain,” she explained.

The mobile unit is staffed by professional counsellors and supported by agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) and university-based counselling teams.

Additionally, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Insaf Malaysia have volunteered to offer counselling services at the site.

“Counselling might not be the first thing people think of in disaster situations, but it plays a significant role in emotional regulation,” Hartini added.

“We cannot force anyone to seek counselling, but we collaborate with medical teams who refer to individuals showing signs of distress.

”To better address the needs of displaced residents, YKN has introduced a request system where victims can specify the exact items they require.”

Hartini highlighted that while general donations are helpful, many victims have unique needs that may not be met by standard relief supplies.

“For example, an infant may need a specific brand of milk formula, or a child with disabilities might require specialised nutritional products. Some families have requested wet wipes, baby bottles, and medicated oils,” she said.“

Another common request is power banks and charging cables, as many people need to keep their phones charged to stay in touch with loved ones.

”This personalised approach helps prevent resource wastage and ensures that aid is effectively distributed to those who need it most.Individuals and organisations looking to support the relief efforts can donate through YKN.

The foundation acts as a bridge between donors and those in need, ensuring that financial contributions are used to purchase essential supplies for victims.

Hartini emphasised that cash donations are particularly helpful, as they allow the team to procure exactly what is needed.

“Some donors are unsure what to contribute, so cash donations are an efficient way to meet the specific needs of affected families.

The funds collected will also be used to assist victims once they return home, covering necessities like cooking equipment and household items,” she explained.

“As of yesterday, we’ve collected about RM20,000 in donations. Contributions ranged from RM150 to RM1,000 per donor. Every little bit helps, and we encourage more people to come forward,” she added.

Additionally, all donations made to YKN are eligible for tax exemption, providing an added incentive for corporate and individual donors.The overwhelming generosity of Malaysians has resulted in a significant influx of aid.

Volunteers have been working to organise and distribute donations efficiently.

“Yesterday, we faced some logistical challenges as large volumes of donations arrived all at once.Today, volunteers are actively sorting and categorising items to ensure proper distribution,” Hartini shared.

She also stressed the importance of structured aid distribution.

“If we simply request items like mattresses or pillows in general, we might receive truckloads when only a handful of victims need them. By handling requests case by case, we minimise waste and maximise impact.

”With the support of government agencies, NGOs, and volunteers, the relief operation is running smoothly.However, continued support from the public is vital to sustaining these efforts in the coming days.

Members of the public who wish to contribute towards relief efforts for the victims of the Putra Heights gas explosion can donate through Yayasan Kebajikan Negara Malaysia via Alliance Islamic Bank Berhad, account number 160140010004801.

Donors can include PutraHeightsFire as the reference when making their contributions.