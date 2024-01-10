Downpour causes flash floods, forces evacuations in Sik

SIK: Three families in Kampung Charuk Tenang here endured a harrowing experience when floodwaters surged into their homes last night, reaching waist height and trapping them indoors.

Sik district Civil Defence Officer Lt (Civil Defence) Haisul Aishah Mohd Napiah said the flash floods at about 10 pm were likely triggered by four hours of heavy rain in the upper Sik region.

“The Civil Defence Force (APM) Operations Control Centre in Sik received an emergency call from one of the victims, requesting immediate help to evacuate as they were trapped inside by the rising waters.

“Due to persistent rain until around 3 am, all affected families from the three houses were safely relocated to a secure area,” she told Bernama today.

She said several other villages also reported flash floods last night, including Kampung Bendang Man, Chepir in Jerai at upstream Sungai Chepir and Lubuk Tualang in upper Sungai Charuk Tebal.

“Some families have sought temporary shelter at the Kampung Lalang surau while three families moved to the Kampung Tanjung Balai Islam.

“Fortunately, with floodwaters receding, the victims were able to return home this morning to begin the clean-up,” she said.

One of the victims, Nong Nart Bua Fon, 40, said this was her first experience of such a harrowing ordeal in nearly two decades of living in the area.

“In almost 20 years here, this is the first time we’ve experienced a flood. The water rose so quickly and reached waist height.

“I was at home with my two sons, aged 11 and 7, while my husband and eldest son were attending a funeral elsewhere,” she said.

She also said that two neighbouring houses were flooded and those families sought refuge with nearby relatives.