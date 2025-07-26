Mirzan Mahathir’s home burgled, RM1.8 mil valuables stolen

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur residence of Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir, eldest son of former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, was the target of a house-breaking on Wednesday.

According to a detailed police report cited by theSun, the incident, which occurred around 5pm, was discovered by a Filipino helper who notified Mirzan’s daughter, Khadijah, 29, about a cut padlock on the back door and a ransacked room.

Upon checking her bedroom, Khadijah confirmed the break-in and noted the absence of several valuable items.

Among the reported missing articles were a Cartier bangle, various gold rings and earrings, a pair of golden chopsticks, jade bangles, old passports, and foreign currencies.

The total loss from the burglary is estimated at RM1.8 million, according to a police report.

The property, an end-lot two-story bungalow situated on a 1.5-acre plot, reportedly has 24-hour security.

Following the report, a five-member forensic team from IPK Kuala Lumpur conducted an examination, recovering three fingerprints from the bedroom.

The cut Solex padlock has also been seized as evidence, and the fingerprints will be sent to Bukit Aman for further analysis.

It is learnt, despite the presence of 16 CCTV cameras at the residence, the cameras only offer live viewing without recording capabilities.

A K9 unit from Pulapol was also deployed to the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which pertains to house-breaking.