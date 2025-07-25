Ministry taking serious, proactive measures to prevent fires in schools

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry is taking serious and proactive steps to prevent fire incidents at school premises following a disturbing rise in

fire-related cases over the past few years.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department’s annual report, the number of school structure fires increased from 71 cases in 2021 to 152 cases in 2023 – more than doubling in just two years.

In response, the ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and comfort of students and school staff across the country.

The ministry stated that it views the matter seriously and has long-standing procedures in place to curb such incidents.

“One of the main policies enforced is the Surat Pekeliling Ikhtisas No. 7 of 2009, which outlines fire prevention guidelines for schools.

“Under this directive, schools are reminded to take proactive measures, including conducting thorough inspections of electrical wiring in school buildings,” said its minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Schools with outdated or unsafe wiring, particularly those exceeding the standards set by the Public Works Department (PWD), are required to submit immediate replacement requests to their respective state education departments.

The ministry has also issued a reminder letter on building safety to all educational institutions under the ministry, dated June 12.

These safety measures must be implemented to prevent fires that could result in property damage and loss of life.

In terms of infrastructure upgrades, the ministry, in collaboration with the Electrical Engineering Branch of PWD, has carried out rewiring works at 409 schools across Peninsular Malaysia that are over 50 years old.

The matter was raised during the Dewan Rakyat sitting by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail (PH-Bandar Tun Razak), who asked the education minister to state the actions and measures taken to prevent fire incidents at school premises, citing the significant increase in cases as reported by the Fire and Rescue Department.