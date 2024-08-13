DPAN framework to strengthen APM’s role - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Civil Defence Policy Framework (DPAN) will be the foundation for the Civil Defence Force (APM) to continue to move forward and play a more significant role in strengthening the country’s civil defence.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the DPAN Framework was not just an APM rebranding initiative but it is also a holistic and inclusive strategic step to strengthen APM’s role in safeguarding national security.

“With APM now under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Department, this policy was carefully drafted to ensure APM remains relevant and competitive in facing future challenges,“ said Ahmad Zahid through a sharing on his Facebook, today.

Earlier he said he had listened and examined the presentation of the DPAN Framework from APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed, today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, various issues and considerations have been discussed to realize DPAN, in addition to ensuring that every aspect and requirement is taken into account in the implementation process