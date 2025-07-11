Malaysia strengthens ASEAN-China ties as dialogue coordinator for 2024-2027

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reiterated its dedication as the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations for the 2024-2027 term, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced. The commitment was reinforced during discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Mohamad expressed gratitude for China’s continued support and trust in Malaysia’s leadership, particularly as Malaysia prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025. Both ministers reviewed progress in ASEAN-China relations and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation.

“Both countries acknowledged the importance of advancing strategic partnership initiatives, including economic collaboration, regional connectivity and sustainable development,“ Mohamad stated. The talks also covered follow-ups on the recent State Visit and the Joint Statement on strengthening the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Key areas of focus included technical and vocational education (TVET), artificial intelligence (AI), security, digital economy, and research and development. The “Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative, a major economic and industrial collaboration, was also highlighted.

The meeting concluded positively, with both nations reaffirming their shared goal of fostering closer ties, enhancing regional stability, and promoting mutual prosperity. - Bernama