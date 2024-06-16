DPM Fadillah extends Father’s Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.

“In conjunction with Father’s Day, celebrated on June 16 this year, I would like to extend Happy Father’s Day wishes to every individual called bapa, ayah, abah, baba, papa, walid, abi, appa, apak, daddy or by any other name, with the utmost respect and love.

“These incredible individuals only want their families to be safe and happy, even if it means making great sacrifices. Like mothers, a father’s love is unconditional and their sacrifices are limitless,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour and appreciate the role, contributions and sacrifices of a father, who serves as the family protector.

“May Allah make us righteous children who always serve our parents, both during their lives and after they have passed. Happy Father’s Day. Thank you, Father,” said Fadillah.