DPM Fadillah invites public to attend National Month launch in Cyberjaya today

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on Malaysians to exalt the spirit of independence by attending the launch of the 2024 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang in Cyberjaya today.

“With that spirit, it will further strengthen unity among us. Malaysians should come together by attending the ceremony to be opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon,“ he told reporters after flagging off participants in the five-kilometre category of the 2024 Score Marathon here today.

The one-day programme is packed with various activities to fuel the spirit of patriotism in the community with the approaching 2024 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations.

What is significant about the launching ceremony to be held later today is that it serves as a countdown to the 2024 National Day celebration on Aug 31 to be held here and the momentum to continue till the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Sabah.

The 2024 Score Marathon, organised by AIA Vitality, attracted 24,253 participants, with those in the 42 km category flagged off at 3 am, followed by the 21 km, 10 km and five km category.