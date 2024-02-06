Dual-network 5G: Telcos ready to sign share subscription agreement with DNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Telecommunications companies (telcos) involved in the implementation of the dual-network 5G model are ready to sign an agreement to take up equities in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this development is in line with the timeline to complete the share subscription agreement process for DNB equity acquisition by June 21.

He said the second 5G network also focuses on additional aspects such as usage in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and industrial sectors.

“The telcos must complete the share subscription agreement for DNB equity (stakes) by June 21, and generally they are ready to sign it.

“This 5G network is most beneficial to the industry and MSMEs, so we emphasised this in our meeting yesterday,“ he told reporters after attending the Junior Badminton Championship ‘Road to NCT’ at Sport Arena Sentosa here today.

Fahmi is optimistic that after June 21, the formal process of forming the second network can begin.

Yesterday, four key ministries - the Communications Ministry, Digital Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry - held comprehensive discussions to draft strategies and action plans for the implementation of the second 5G network.

Previously, the telecommunications companies involved were given 20 days to finalise and complete the equity holding process in DNB.

In May last year, the government announced the transition from the single wholesale network (SWN) model for 5G to the dual-network (DN) model.