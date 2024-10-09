DVS denies issuing VHC for seafood product exports to Turkiye

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has denied issuing Veterinary Health Certificates (VHC) for seafood products exported to Turkiye.

This clarification comes after Turkish authorities alerted the department to the alleged use of VHC documents bearing the DVS name and stamp, accompanying seafood products sent to the country.

“It is important to note that the powers under the Animals Act 1953 do not extend to seafood products. As such, DVS does not issue VHCs for these items. It is the responsibility of exporters to obtain the necessary health certificates from the relevant authorities,” it said in a statement today.

DVS expressed serious concern over the issue, adding that falsifying VHC documents could negatively impact the department’s and country’s reputation and international trade relations.

The department also emphasised that it would not hesitate to pursue legal action against those misusing its name and official stamp.

Anyone who committed forgery or produced false documents can be charged under Section 463 or 464 of the Penal Code.