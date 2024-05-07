Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme kicks off today, exciting events Await visitors

KUANTAN: The MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme for the Eastern Zone kicks off today at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here with a variety of exciting events and programmes available to visitors over the three-day duration of the event.

Promising ‘maximum satisfaction,‘ this year’s event, like its previous iterations, is sure to draw attention, especially with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) traffic summons payment counter offering up to 50 per cent discounts.

However, that’s not all, as there are numerous other benefits for visitors including 3,000 free helmets over the three days, MADANI Sales with discounts of up to 30 per cent, exhibitions of safety agency assets, career carnivals, health check-ups including dental treatments, and cancer screenings.

Aiming for over 300,000 visitors, the programme will feature more entrepreneurs from Small and Medium Industries (SMEs), totalling 162, including on Indigenous crafts, as well as various attractive tourism packages, lucky draws and concerts featuring popular local artistes.

Today’s highlights include the ‘Moh Rodong Naik Tren’ programme by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, followed by a Lego Agola Competition, Children’s Colouring Contest, and Kompang Formation Competition by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) at the Main Stage.

Meanwhile, at the Booth Stage, there will be a Pocket Talk by Wisma Putra titled ‘What’s Up with ASEAN,’ followed by a Tourism Quiz and Domestic Tourism Package Prizes by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, a ‘Our Roads, Our Responsibility’ Kahoot Trivia by the Ministry of Works, and Unity Dance, Unity Taste Guessing, and Unity Quiz by the Ministry of Unity.

In the evening, the MADANI Rakyat Programme will feature a Forum Perdana titled ‘Hijrah membina Masyarakat MADANI’ presented by Deputy Mufti of Pahang Datuk Badli Shah Alaudin, Prof Dr Sharifah Hayaati, and Ustaz Harryanto Rizal at the Main Stage.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the state government is also providing free shuttle buses every 15 minutes at Stadium Darul Makmur, Kuantan City Mall, East Coast Mall, Masjid Sultan Ahmad I, Menara 188, Esplanade Kuantan, Inland Revenue Board Kuantan, Kuantan Parade and Jalan Bukit Ubi.

The Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme is a continuation of the ‘One Year with the MADANI Government’ programme, expanded to the state level by zones to allow the local community to understand, observe, and assess new policies and initiatives implemented by the Federal Government to enhance the well-being of the people.

Organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), it also receives strategic cooperation from KKDW and the Pahang government.