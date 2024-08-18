Eight detained for causing disturbance at Perak stadium

IPOH: Eight football fans here were detained after causing chaos and obstructing public officials during the Super League match between Perak FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Perak Stadium yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said all were locals aged between 16 and 32.

“Seven individuals, aged between 19 and 32, were arrested for creating a disturbance and provocation. They are under investigation for causing a public disturbance under Section 160 of the Penal Code.

“A 16-year-old was also arrested for throwing a bottle at police officers on duty. This incident is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant,” he said in a statement today.

He said all suspects tested negative for drugs and have no prior criminal records.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) had to postpone the match between Perak FC and JDT, originally set for 9 PM, due to poor weather and pitch conditions.

However, tensions among the supporters led to provocations that prompted police action and the arrest of several individuals.