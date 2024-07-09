Eight-month old baby dies in nursery, police detain nursery operator

ALOR GAJAH: An eight-month-old baby boy is believed to have died at a nursery school (Taska) in Taman Kelemak Utama here this morning.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said following that, a 34-year-old married woman with three children, was detained at the nursery at 3.30 pm to assist investigations.

Earlier, he said police received a call from a woman from the emergency ward of the Alor Gajah Hospital here, who reported receiving an eight-month-old baby boy patient in an unconscious state.

“According to initial investigations, the baby was sent to the nursery by his mother and grandfather at around 7.05am before the victim’s mother received a call from the nursery informing her that the victim’s body has turned blue and his nose was bleeding and the victim was in a state of drooping.

“The victim was immediately taken to the Alor Gajah Hospital and the doctor confirmed his death before an autopsy was performed at around 6pm,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, the baby’s father Major Mohd Fikry Amri Abd Halim, 39, said his son Muhammad Al Fateh Amri had only been sent to the Nursery for five days now.

He said when his wife Sabrina Hakiem Zaini, 39, arrived at the nursery after being contacted, his wife found his son already limp with a bloody mouth and a bluish face.

What’s even more heartbreaking is that the couple had waited 13 years to get a child that they had dreamed of and didn’t expect such a tragedy to happen after his wife had even taken unpaid leave to take care of the child.

“It’s only been five days since I sent my son and this is what happened,” he said wistfully.

Mohd Fikry who is based at the Sungai Besi Perdana Camp in Kuala Lumpur said what surprised him more was when he found out that the nursery did not have a licence even though it had been operating for four years.

“I was under the impression that the nursery had been operating with a licence but during police investigations, it was revealed that apparently there is none and that’s what I’m very upset about,” he said when met by reporters at the Alor Gajah Hospital Forensic Unit tonight.