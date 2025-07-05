Pahang gets RM5.9 billion for 38 water infrastructure projects

KUANTAN: The federal government has allocated RM5.9 billion for 38 water infrastructure projects in Pahang under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) confirmed the funding, which aims to improve clean water access and sustainable supply services.

Datuk Mohd Rodzwan Mohd Baba Sakri, PETRA Deputy Secretary-General (Water), stated that RM504.2 million was approved this year under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5). “The federal government remains committed to ensuring sustainable project implementation for the benefit of Pahang residents,“ he said during the World Water Day (HAS) celebration.

The event, themed “Water for Life” and carrying the slogan “AirKU, HidupKU, DuniaKU,“ was held at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan. Pahang Investment, Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Mohamad Najib officiated the two-day celebration.