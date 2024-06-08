Elderly couple killed in Miri house fire

MIRI: An elderly couple was killed in a fire that razed their house in Kampung Pangkalan Lutong here this morning.

The charred bodies of Abdullah Nassa, 77, and his wife, Jaimah Badar, 64, were found in the bathroom at 12.15 pm.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said firemen from Lutong and Lopeng stations were rushed to the scene upon receiving the distress call at 10.55 am.

“The semi-permanent double-storey house, measuring approximately 15 metres by 9 metres was completely destroyed by the fire,” he said in a statement today.

The fire was successfully brought under control at 11.30 am and the bodies have been handed over to the police for further action.

In a separate incident, a family of seven was made homeless when a fire destroyed a quarters unit at the Miri district police headquarters yesterday.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman, 14 firemen were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at about 7.10 pm.

He said that the fire broke out at a unit on the third floor where a policeman lived with his wife and five children.

“The fire destroyed 80 per cent of the unit,” he said.