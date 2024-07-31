Elderly former security guard jailed 13 years for causing cook’s death

GEORGE TOWN: An elderly man was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the High Court today for causing the death of a cook in 2020.

Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon ordered the accused, Ong Lai Seng, 69, a former security guard, to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 5, 2020.

In delivering the verdict, the judge noted that the court considered mitigating factors, including the accused’s personal circumstances and public interest, in determining the appropriate sentence.

“Given that the accused was born on Aug 13, 1955, and is now 69 years old, he is exempt from caning under Section 289(c) of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ said Quay.

On Dec 11, 2020, Ong, then aged 65 and working as a security guard, was charged with the murder of a cook. However, no plea was recorded from him at that time.

He was initially charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Ong was accused of causing the death of Chua Kok Seong, 42, at the security guard post, Block 8, Desa May, Persiaran Paya Terubong, at 8.50 pm on Dec 5, 2020.

In today’s proceedings, the accused pleaded guilty to a reduced charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, which involves causing death without premeditation, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine if the act was done with intent to cause death.

Deputy public prosecutors Lee Jun Keong and Puteri Nor Nadia Mohamed Iqbal appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Helmi Hassan.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Helmi appealed to the court to impose a minimum prison sentence, considering the accused had shown remorse, expressed regret, and apologised to the victim’s family.

However, Lee requested that the court impose a fitting punishment, emphasising that as a security guard, the accused was expected to ensure safety rather than commit murder.

On Dec 6, 2020, media reports indicated that a male cook died after being allegedly stabbed 10 times by a security guard at a guardhouse in Paya Terubong the previous day.

Police reported that the incident occurred around 8.50 pm when the suspect, who was on duty, was approached by a 42-year-old man.

The man had purportedly harassed and threatened the elderly suspect, prompting him to repeatedly stab the victim with a knife, resulting in severe injuries. The victim subsequently died at the Penang Hospital.