Elderly man driving four-wheel drive dies after crashing into parked lorry

LAHAD DATU: An elderly man driving a four-wheel drive vehicle died early this morning after he collided with a road divider and crashed into a parked lorry on the shoulder of Jalan Tengah Nipah.

Lahad Datu District police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said in the accident which occurred about 5 am, the 67-year-old foreign national driving from Tungku was overtaking a multipurpose vehicle when he collided with the divider.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the rear of the parked lorry on the road shoulder, and veered into the ditch. He died at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He appealed to any witnesses to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Insp Mohammad Humaidi Harun at the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters via 089-881255 or to visit the police station to assist with the investigation.

Dzulbaharin also cautioned commercial vehicle drivers against parking lorries on the roadside without warning signs, as this endangers other road users.