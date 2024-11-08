Elderly man nabbed for hoisting Jalur Gemilang upside down

IPOH: An elderly was arrested to assist in an investigation related to the hoisting the Jalur Gemilang upside down at a building in the Kuala Kangsar district.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun said at about 3.20 pm today, the complainant who was at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters visited the Facebook page “Kuala Kangsar Tetap Di Hati” about the incident.

“A police report has been lodged in relation to the posting and an arrest has been made on a man in his 60s to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case is investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

Therefore, Heisham advised the public to be more sensitive and careful with every flag installation in conjunction with the National Month.