MACC investigates Singaporean tycoon in Sabah corruption scandal

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating a Singaporean tycoon following allegations of involvement in a corruption scandal linked to mining licence approvals in Sabah.

The probe comes after a viral social media article highlighted claims of bribery involving local politicians and businessmen.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the investigation, stating that witnesses will soon be called to provide statements.

“We are looking into the matter seriously, and necessary actions will be taken based on the findings,“ he said.

A source within MACC revealed that the tycoon is suspected of funding bribes connected to Datuk Albert Tei and several UMNO leaders in Sabah.

This development follows recent court charges against two Sabah state assemblymen and a businessman for corruption related to mining approvals.

The accused were charged under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for offering bribes and Section 16(a)(A) for receiving bribes.

The case has drawn significant public attention, raising concerns over corruption in natural resource management.