JDT targets global football glory under Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s vision

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) is determined to make its mark on the global football stage, with ambitions to excel in the AFC Champions League (ACL) Elite and FIFA Club World Cup.

The club’s vision aligns with the directive of its owner, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who has called for JDT to maximize its potential and proudly represent Malaysia internationally.

Luis Garcia, JDT’s chief executive officer, emphasized that the Regent of Johor’s guidance serves as the driving force behind the club’s pursuit of excellence.

“His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail has commanded that we elevate our performance and proudly fly the Johor and Malaysian flags higher on the international stage,“ Garcia stated in a club release.

Since 2019, JDT has been Malaysia’s sole representative in the ACL Elite, contributing significantly to the country’s AFC ranking points.

This success has opened doors for more local clubs to compete at the Asian level. “To keep progressing, we must aim higher, ensuring more Malaysian clubs qualify for continental competitions,“ Garcia added.

With the FIFA Club World Cup expanding to include more Asian teams, JDT sees an opportunity to secure a spot through its strong Asian club ranking.

“Our goal is to consistently advance in the ACL Elite, improving our standing and positioning Malaysia on the world stage,“ Garcia explained.

However, he acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting the high competitiveness of Asian football.

“The standard is very high, and maintaining focus is crucial for success. Our new signings for the 2025-26 season reflect this ambition, and JDT’s achievements will benefit Malaysian football as a whole.”