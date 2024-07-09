Elderly man traumatised by buffalo attack

KUALA PILAH: An elderly man faced a terrifying ordeal when he was repeatedly attacked by a buffalo while feeding prawns at a pond in Kampung Jumbang, Seri Menanti, on Wednesday.

The victim, Mohd Arshad Lebar, 63, sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, and brow in the incident, which occurred at 5.30 pm, after being gored by a female buffalo owned by a resident.

Mohd Arshad, who works at the prawn farm, said the 220-kg buffalo became aggressive suddenly and charged at him.

“A female buffalo from a herd of buffaloes passing by across the pond suddenly charged and gored me, throwing me into a dry pond,“ he told reporters at his home today.

“I received treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital. This is the first time I’ve experienced such an incident. I’m traumatised,“ said Mohd Arshad who was discharged yesterday.

Village Development and Security Committee chairman, Roslee Othman advised villagers to always monitor their livestock and keep them in grazing areas far from public spaces.

Meanwhile, Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani confirmed receiving a police report on the incident the same day it happened.