Emergency landing: Light aircraft crew safe - Fire Dept

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that two crew members of a light aircraft, Piper PA-28-161, which made an emergency landing in an open space near Port Klang today, are safe.

Its director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said they were pilot Rolando Barba Jr and trainee pilot Muhammad Ridz Farhan Ridzwan.

He said the department received a distress call at 4.13 pm and three fire engines with five officers and 17 fire fighters from Klang Utara, Port Klang and Klang Selatan stations were rushed to the scene.

“The firemen arrived at 4.42 pm, and upon inspection by operations officer Mustakim Rimon, the aircraft with registration number 9M-ANA showed no signs of fire.

“The pilot and trainee pilot were reported to be safe,“ he said in a statement.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said the aircraft, operated by Subang Flying Club, departed from the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 2.50 pm and a Mayday call was received by the Subang Control Tower at 2.58 pm.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KLARCC) at the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC) was activated at 3.10 pm for the coordination of rescue operations.

The investigation will be conducted in accordance with Part XXIII of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, it added.

